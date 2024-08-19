Kim Kardashian's daughter North West teams up with Tylil James on TikTok

North West is participating in the latest TikTok trend. The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has shared a collaboration with Tylil James, a popular TikTok personality known for his funny clips of dances and viral memes.

© Robert Kamau Kim Kardashian and North West

The Daily Mail reports that North ran into James while they were both having dinner at Sei Less, a popular Asian restaurant in the city. North was grabbing a bite with La La Anthony, Kim Kardashian's close friend when they ran into James.

The clip was shared on their social media and shows James, North, and more doing the "Give Me My Money," trend, where they all repeat the lines with different intonations as they clap for each other.

TMZ reports that James was in the restaurant grabbing some dinner with rapper Rubi Rose. It's believed that North approached them to record the TikToks considering that she is a big fan of his content.

North West has had a big year filled with performances

North West has had a notorious year. The 11-year-old has performed with her father on stages like Paris Fashion Week, the Accor Arena, and the Hollywood Bowl. A couple of months ago, she starred in a production of "The Lion King," where she played the role of Simba, singing and dancing through a performance of "Just Can't Wait To Be King."

Earlier this year, she was featured in Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's song "Talking," where she introduced her alter ego, Miss Westie. As her TikTok account, which she shares with her mom, and numerous performances show, North is invested in the arts and in learning more. She has her parents' full support.