North West’s album has parents afraid she’ll influence kids to drop out of elementary school

North West has been in the studio working on her debut album. The 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made the announcement at Ye’s Vultures listening party in Phoenix on March 10 after she hit the stage with him for their track “TALKING.” “And I’ve been working on my first album” she told the crowd with a roaring applause. “It’s called ‘Elementary School Dropout.’”





North’s title is a homage to her dad’s debut studio album released February 10, 2004, The College Dropout. It was a commercial success, debuting at number 2 on Billboard hot 200, winning Best R&B Song for “You Don’t Know My Name,” Best Rap Song for “Jesus Walks” and Best Rap Album at the 2005 Grammy Awards. It featured artists like Jay-Z, Mos Def, Jamie Foxx, Ludacris, and more.



Considering Ye’s success with his debut album, it’s the perfect title for North’s, but some people are taking it very literally, and don’t like the message. The Shade Room posted a clip of North’s announcement and there were concerned parents. “Don’t influence my kids to drop out,” reads one of the top liked comments. “Bad title/ Bad message,” read another.



Among the concerned parents were others like “If she can influence YOUR child to drop out of elementary school with a title approved by ADULTS then the problem lies with your parenting. TF a toddler doing with that much power in a household,” and “Not y’all taking her album title literally! It’s clearly a play on words from College Dropout. Calm down!”



There were also some hilarious commenters leaving title suggestions like, “Through The Braces“ the first single,” “Track 7: Pizza Fridays - Featuring Future,” and “Late Registration: Summer School.”

North’s announcement comes after Ye and Ty Dolls $ign’s “Talking / Once Again,” which she is featured on, charted the Billboard 100, making her one of the youngest artists to make the chart. It claimed the 30th spot on February 24, 2024.

Beyoncé and Jay - Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter hit the Hot 100 when she was 7 in 2019, with her feature on Beyoncé, Saint Jhn and Wizkid’s “Brown Skin Girl.”