North West steals the show in Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s new song

Kim Kardashian must be crying somewhere proud now that her ex-husband, Kanye West’s, new song featuring their daughter, North West, is here. On Wednesday, Ye dropped “Talking / Once Again” with Ty Dolla $ign, collectively known as ¥$, along with a music video, and it’s clear that North is the star.

North West helped with the visuals on the song

The 10-year-old opens up the music video, where she is sitting in a chair getting her hair braided. “I love it here / We gonna take over the year for another year / It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie / Don’t tryna test me / It’s gonna get messy / It’s gonna get messy,” she sings.

“Just, just bless me, bless me / It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie / Just tryna bless me /Just bless me, bless me,” she continues. As North gets her hair done, she shows off her sweet smile and epic facial expressions she’s made popular on TikTok. She also posed with her father for some tender frames.



North was not just featured on the track, but she had input into the visuals. In January, Ye, whose wife Bianca Censori recently wore nothing but a clear raincoat, shared a vision board for the music video with the caption, “TALKING VIDEO TREATMENT BY YOUR BESTIE MS MS WESTIE.”

The track immediately started trending on YouTube and is currently #3 at the time of this publication. With over 750k views in 4 hours, it’s apparent that Kanye will always have ears ready to hear his new music, despite the controversies.

North has always been a performer

It’s not the first time North, who is also a talented painter, has shown off her flow. She made her singing debut in March 2020 at Kanye’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris.



North’s performance broke the internet. “Yeah, you know my name,” the then six-year-old rapped over the beat. “It’s Northie.” “I will never do bad things,” North continued with devotion. “This is new. Look at my shoes — they’re cute! And cool!”

Kanye took the stage to interrupt her politely, but North was not bothered. She carried on and even shouted out Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s, daughter Penelope Disick, before going hard for the chorus, “Yeah, yeah, yeah! Cool! Cute! Cool — yeah!”



The moment brought Kim to tears. “So to see her up there, my nerves are just, like, I honestly start crying because I’m, just, I’m happy for her, but I’m so nervous for her,” Kim said in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

North’s confidence put Kim at ease. A trait she says she got from Kanye. “I’m so proud of how confident she is,” said Kim. “she obviously gets that from her dad, and it just makes me so happy that she’s not afraid to try anything. That, to me, was so much fun to see. You know, she’s just so fearless, and I love that about her, and I’m such a proud mom,” she continued.