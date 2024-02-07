Bianca Censori wears nothing but a clear raincoat in LA storm with Kanye West

It’s been a rainy week in Los Angeles, and while many are staying warm and bundled up, Bianca Censori was spotted wearing nothing but a clear raincoat. The Yeezy architect was with her husband, Kanye West, who stayed warm with multiple layers and a full face mask, as they headed for a studio session.



From the pics, Censori, who recently wore a “WET” tank top, appeared to be completely nude under the poncho. The cover had black words that covered her on top, and she strategically held onto the plastic in front of her legs. She wore black leather knee-high boots with a small heel.

California Penal Code 314 PC “indecent exposure” statute prohibits willfully exposing your private parts in a public place in the presence of another person who might be annoyed or offended.



As for the “Gold Digger” singer, he was cozy and warm, wearing big rain boots, sweats, a leather jacket, gloves, and a large poncho resembling a tarp.



With temperatures low and Los Angeles rainfall records breaking, Censori’s outfit was more than peculiar. But she was smiling in one of the photos, which is, you can say, a nice sign.



The rapper recently went viral after grabbing a phone from paparazzi who said, “People want to know if Bianca has her free will. Some people say you’re controlling her,” per TMZ.

It wasn’t the craziest question considering a recent report from the DailyMail that Censori is banned from social media, per Ye’s decision. The outlet also reported that she has lost connection with family and friends concerned about her well-being.

However, Ye was offended, quickly becoming enraged. “Don’t come asking me that dumb a** sh*t, I’m a person,” he shouted. “Is that your job to go up to every celebrity and ask them some dumb a** sh*t about their wife?” he said.

“Was it wrong for you to ask me about my wife, some dumb-a** disrespectful sh*t like that? Answer the question. I’m supposed to answer your questions, answer my questions.… You asked me does my wife have free will,” Kanye continued.

The interaction ended with West offering the reporter a job, saying he would pay double her salary.

DailyMail reported that Censori’s friends and family staged an intervention in late 2023 while she visited her native Australia. It allegedly led to the couple taking a break, but they quickly reunited.