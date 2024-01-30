Scott Disick has a ‘huge Saturday night’ with North West and Penelope

Scott Disick has fans ready to name him dad of the year after he shared an adorable video of his Saturday night “with the girls.” The 40-year-old father of three was on dad duty this weekend and had some extra heads to watch. Along with Penelope Disick, who he shares with Kourtney Kardashian, her cousin North West and two friends were over.





©Getty



Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, and North West (2023)

North, 10, and Penelope, 11, both have TikToks run by their parents, and they’ve created some pretty epic videos. On Saturday, Disick shared a video on Instagram of them making on a video for the viral Saltburn trend, dancing along to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s, “Murder on the Dancefloor.”



©@lethelordbewithyou



North West was on camera duties as Penelope did her rendition of the viral trend

It was Penelope’s time to shine as she ran down the mansion stairs with her cousin on camera duties and the friends creating a spotlight with their flashes. “Huge Saturday night 4 me with the girls,” Disick captioned the video.



©@lethelordbewithyou



The girls all wore their pjs as they had fun

In the comments were fans and friends praising him. Khloé Kardashian, who Scott called the “perfect girl,” left seven red heart emojis.

“Whoever saw Scott being the most normal parent! Love it!” reads one of the top-liked comments. “Scott seems like the best parent. Hope he finds a truly good woman someday! He deserves someone who will treat him right!,” another person added.

There were however, many concerned commenters hoping the kids didn’t watch Saltburn, which is Rated R for strong sexual content, graphic nudity, language throughout, some disturbing violent content, and drug use.

Neither North nor Penelope’s TikTok accounts have shared the final product, so it looks like they kept it in the drafts.

Scott’s new life

Disick, who also shares Mason Disick, 13, and Reign Disick, 8, with Kourtney, has always been in his children’s lives, but he’s been more secluded after his August 2022 car accident that left him with back pain.

He revealed on a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, “Since then, everything has changed in my life.” “I haven’t been able to run around. I’ve gained weight,” he said. “Now I can’t move ... So, I’m terrible,” Disick continued.

It was also reported by Us Weekly in December 2022 that Disick, who was known for his partying ways and struggles with drugs and alcohol, “stepped up his treatment and therapy amid sobriety journey.” “Scott’s breakup and past issues with Kourtney [Kardashian] and his parents’ deaths have deeply affected him,” a source told the outlet.

In May 2023, Disick shared a photo with the update, “Clean livin.”