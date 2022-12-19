Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrate a Bar Mitzvah party for their son Mason

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick’s eldest son Mason Disick is officially a teenager, and according to Jewish tradition, he is an adult. Therefore, the famous family celebrated his 13th birthday by throwing him a bar mitzvah party on December 17, 2022.
Kourtney and Scott, who co-parent their three kids, arrived separately at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood. Attendees included Mason’s siblings Reign Disick and Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West, Saint West, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner.
Mason, who is Jewish on his dad’s side, is also the eldest grandson of Jenner and her first grandson to have ever appeared on a reality tv show.
The family took to social media to share posts of the event and to congratulate Mason on his birthday. “The day has come where you’re taller then [sic] me now,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story, who has been away from the spotlight since his mom took him out of TikTok after sharing too much private information about the Kardashians. “I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years. Happy Birthday.”
Scott also wrote in an Instagram Story. “Happy birthday 2 my better half. Love you mason,” he penned.
Mason wasn’t the only one celebrating his birthday
The teenager also shares his birthday with his little brother Reign. Kourtney shared a throwback of them to commemorate the special day. “December 14th… one of the best days of my life,” Kourtney wrote. “Twice and forever. my birthday boys.”
“Happy birthday to two of the brightest lights in my life, my beautiful grandsons, Mason and Reign! Mason, you are my first-born grandson, and I am so very proud of you each and every day!” wrote Kris Jenner. “You’ve grown into such an amazing young man, and I adore you. Reign, you are the funniest!!!! You are one special guy with so many facets to your personality!!! Both of you have the most amazing qualities and are kind, considerate, loving, so smart, so talented in so many ways, and such a special magical part of our family … AND it’s wild that you were born on the very same day!!!! Five years apart!!!! You are both the best sons, grandsons, brothers, nephews, and friends to all of us and I love you so much!!!!!!! Lovey xoxo 😍🥰🥳🎂🙏”