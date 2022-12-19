Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrate a Bar Mitzvah party for their son Mason

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick’s eldest son Mason Disick is officially a teenager, and according to Jewish tradition, he is an adult. Therefore, the famous family celebrated his 13th birthday by throwing him a bar mitzvah party on December 17, 2022.

Kourtney and Scott, who co-parent their three kids, arrived separately at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood. Attendees included Mason’s siblings Reign Disick and Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West, Saint West, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner.

Mason, who is Jewish on his dad’s side, is also the eldest grandson of Jenner and her first grandson to have ever appeared on a reality tv show.

The family took to social media to share posts of the event and to congratulate Mason on his birthday. “The day has come where you’re taller then [sic] me now,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story, who has been away from the spotlight since his mom took him out of TikTok after sharing too much private information about the Kardashians. “I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years. Happy Birthday.”