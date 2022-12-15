Mason Disick is a teenager! See the rare photo Kim Kardashian shared

Mason Disick is officially a teenager! The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick turned 13 on December 14th, and his auntie Kim Kardashian shared a photo to celebrate. In the pic, they are standing back to back, revealing that the teen is officially taller than the Skims founder, who stands at 5’2. “The day has come where you’re taller then me now,” she wrote.

©Kim Kardashian





Although Kim used “then” instead of “than,” it was a sweet tribute. “I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason. “Welcome to your teenage years” Kim wrote, “Happy Birthday.” While Kim is still rocking her blonde hair, Mason has a long brunette shaggy haircut going on.

The 13-year-old is a bit of an icon when it comes to the internet. Back in 2020 he went live on Instagram and started spilling family secrets. On March 24, he told viewers Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott weren’t back together. They deleted his IG and he later got kicked off TikTok because he was underage. But since Mason is 13 now, hopefully, we can expect some more epic moments from the wildcard.



Mason is a teenager now, but he’s not the only one that celebrated his birthday. His little brother Reign Disick is officially 8. Kourtney is a lot more private with her children than some of her sisters so the world hasn’t really watched him grow up. She shared a throwback of her birthday boys with the sweet caption, “December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys.”

