The Prince and Princess of Wales release their casual and fun family Christmas card

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released their adorable Christmas card for 2022. It marks the first family card for the couple as Prince and Princess of Wales. They looked picture-perfect as they held hands and smiled with their children, Prince George,Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” They wrote in the caption.



©Matt Porteous





The Christmas card is a breath of fresh air and looks like a casual, sweet, and relatable family photo. Commenters loved it, with one user writing, “love the casual monarchs. They look like their next stop is a backyard party with a jumper, a bomb taco man, and craft beer… and I say that as a compliment.”

Others loved seeing the mini royals, “haven’t the children grown, the future of the monarchy,” one wrote. “Charlotte will be Queen one day,” added another.

It looked like the only theme they had for the card was wearing denim. The kids wore denim shorts, while the Prince and Princess wore denim pants. For Kate, she may have brought back the skinny jean, “If Kate says skinny jeans are still in style then I’m in,” said one of her fans.

The Christmas card release comes after the couple spent three days in the United States, to celebrate the second Earthshot Prize. It was their first time in the states since 2014, and they made sure they had fun, sitting courtside at the Boston Celtics verse Miami Heat game.