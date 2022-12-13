Meghan Markle says she was ‘fed to the wolves’ in new Netflix trailer

New episodes of Harry & Meghan drop on Thursday. Ahead of the release of Volume II, Netflix released a new official trailer for the second part of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s documentary series.

“I wonder what would’ve happened to us had we not got out when we did,” the Duke of Sussex says. In the new trailer, Harry spoke about “institutional gaslighting,” while Meghan says, “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves.”

Harry also claimed that lies were told to protect his older brother, Prince William. “They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” the Duke says. “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Meghan and Harry stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020, and now reside in California with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. “In order for us to be able to move to the next chapter, you’ve got to finish the first chapter,” Harry says in the trailer, which features photos and footage of their kids. Meghan adds, “It gave us a chance to create that home that we had always wanted.”

The Duchess of Sussex opened up in the first episode of Harry & Meghan about why she wanted to make their documentary. Meghan said, “I’m not gonna say that it’s comfortable, but when you feel like people haven’t gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it’s really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what’s happened and also who we are.”

Volume II of Harry & Meghan will be released Dec. 15.