Carlos Sainz Jr.’s girlfriend and her connection to the Kardashians

Carlos Sainz Jr., the renowned Formula 1 driver, has been making headlines not only for his recent triumph at the Australian Grand Prix but also for his unexpected connection to the Kardashian universe through his romantic partner, Rebecca Donaldson.

She was born in Scotland and started her fashion career at a young age. When she was just 17, she won a highly acclaimed beauty pageant. Since then, she has walked the runway for many famous designers, appeared on Top Model UK, and graced the covers of several well-known fashion magazines. She has a huge following on Instagram and is also the founder of the sportswear brand Muse Activewear.

©GettyImages



Carlos Sainz of Spain and Scuderia Ferrari and his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 28, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.

However, what truly piques interest is Donaldson’s past romantic entanglements, particularly her brief relationship with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend and father of three of her four kids. Their fleeting romance, captured in photographs from various events, offers a glimpse into Donaldson’s brief foray into the Kardashian circle.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s new show “The Kardashians” at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Before her relationship with Disick, Donaldson was rumored to be romantically involved with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio. They were seen together in Miami in 2023, but the nature of their relationship was unclear at the time. This further increased speculation surrounding Donaldson’s connections in the entertainment industry.

Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson

After a brief romance, Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson broke up in 2022. Sources confirmed to E! News that although they called it quits, “it was definitely serious.”

“He enjoyed his time with her but realized he is not in a place to seriously date right now,” the insider said, adding: “They’ve parted ways amicably,” another source told the outlet, “and she’s encouraged him to spend some time focusing on himself and finding what makes him happy.”