Kim Kardashian shares selfie of one of her sons, and social media reacts to his resemblance to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian loves taking selfies so much that she even released a coffee table book titled “Selfish.” Although it is not scientifically proven that liking to take selfies can be passed down through our genes, Kim’s eldest son inherited his mom’s photo-taking skills.

Kardashian took to social media to post the snap her eight-year-old son, Saint West, took. The 43-year-old T.V. personality shared a black-and-white featuring Saint with her legion of fans.

The photo immediately captured everyone’s attention because the young boy resembled his father, Kanye West. Saint is one of four children Kim shares with Kanye, along with North, 10; Chicago, 6; and Psalm, 4.

“We don’t even have to ask who his daddy is…” one person wrote, while another stated, “Kanye twin!” Many more affirmed by writing, “He look like his daddy.”

In December, Kim Kardashian took her son Saint to celebrate his 8th birthday at the L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at the Crypto.com Arena. Saint rocked LeBron James‘ No. 23 jersey and debuted a short blonde hairstyle. He previously had his hair styled in twists.

Saint received birthday wishes from his famous family. Khloé Kardashian took to social media to share snaps of her nephew. “I can’t believe my little Sainty is 8,” the mom of two wrote on her Instagram Story. You are sweet, loving, and affectionate, and I love seeing your bond with your siblings and cousins,“ she added. We love you so much, Sainty.”

Saint’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, also shared a carousel with a sweet text. “Happy birthday our amazing Sainty!!!!!,” Jenner, 68, wrote. “Your smile and your spirit and your heart just keep getting bigger and bigger!”