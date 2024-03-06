Kim Kardashian schools Salma Hayek on how to take a selfie like a pro

Kim Kardashian, the undisputed queen of selfies, took it upon herself to tutor Salma Hayek in the art of selfie-taking. This mentorship unfolded during Balenciaga’s Paris show.

Salma Hayek took to Instagram to share the failed selfie and how Kardashian’s expertise fixed the situation. “Let’s face it, I’m no good at selfies. It’s best to let the queen, @kimkardashian, handle that,” Hayek wrote, with images and video snippets of their interaction.

In her post, besides her encounter with Kim, the star of Frida showcased a moment where she appeared very focused on recording the models parading in front of her while chewing gum. “But my video footage is not too bad especially when I’m chewing gum,” Hayek added.

“Paris Fashion Week always gives you the opportunity to play different characters in real life,” Salma wrote on Instagram, sharing more photos of her all-black ensemble for the highly anticipated Balenciaga runway show.

Kim Kardashian’s world through selfies

In May 2015, Kim Kardashian released a “Selfish” coffee table featuring a collection of her selfies. The concept of “Selfish” traces its roots back to the phenomenon of selfie culture, a trend that Kardashian not only embraced but arguably helped propel into a global movement.

Kardashian’s selfies continue to be a staple of her online presence. Each captures moments ranging from ordinary to extraordinary, from behind-the-scenes glimpses of glitzy events to candid shots of personal downtime.