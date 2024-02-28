Salma Hayek shares hilarious censored video with gray hair cover-up tricks

Salma Hayek was very comfortable while getting glammed up recently. The Mexican star wore a white robe while getting her hair and makeup done and kept hilariously opening up during her demonstration. It would have been an NSFW video, but she enlisted the help of blurred pixels to keep her private parts - private.

In the video, Hayek has a full face of makeup, as she points out some gray hairs. “Look at all these white hairs. What is the secret? How can you cover it sometimes without having to dye it?” She says to the camera. During the clip, her robe kept hilariously opening up. “We don’t gatekeep hair tips here,” she captioned the video.

The Desperado star explained when she’s on her own, she just uses mascara. ﻿﻿But since Hayek was with a professional, she had a helping hand. The hairdresser used a spray to cover up the grays. “It’s like putting makeup on the hair,” Hayek said. “I don’t have to be doing it every three weeks,” she continued. The actress made sure to assure fans she doesn’t mind her grays. “I don’t mind it. But sometimes the people you’re working with, they do mind,” she said.

Fans and friends loved the video and showered her with compliments. “So it’s official, right? You’re the most beautiful woman in the world ? Creo que si. Coño-que belleza! Wowwwwww,” Eva Longoria, a fellow Mexican-American icon commented on the photo. There were also some unhinged fans asking to see the uncensored version.

It’s not the first time the Puss in Boots star has shown off her gray hair. The 57-year-old has been sharing photos of her journey for a few years. In 2020, she happily exclaimed with a makeup-free selfie, “Proud of my white hair.”

The Frida star has been very open about aging and is embracing it with a smile. In 2023, she told Glamour, “I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working. I thought getting older meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love.”

It’s something she is experiencing with her husband, François-Henri Pinault. “I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone,” she continued.