Salma Hayek congratulates goddaughter Bu Cuaron for the release of her first song

Salma Hayek has a close friendship with the Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron. The two have been friends for years, resulting in a familial bond that has been passed down to their kids. In a recent post, Hayek congratulated Tess Bu Cuaron, the director’s eldest daughter with the filmmaker Annalisa Bugliani, as she released her new song “Viceversa,” and launched her career as a musician.

Hayek shared her congratulations over Instagram, where she has over 28 million followers, ensuring Bu’s music reaches the masses. “I’m so proud of my goddaughter Bu Cuaron. She just released her new song “Viceversa,” out now on all platforms! Check out the video by searching it on YouTube.”

Bu reacted to the gesture by dropping a loving comment. “Love you,” she wrote, adding various heart emojis.

A few days ago, Bu announced the release of her new song and music video, revealing that she’d written the song four years ago, while she was in the midst of her teenage years. “I made this song when I was 16 and I can’t believe it’s finally yours,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone involved in the making of the video, it’s one of the things I’m most proud of. GO STREAM, GO WATCH. ITS YOURS NOW.”

Bu revealed that the project is incredibly intimate, sharing that she wrote and produced the song, and that also she directed the video.

The video had the influence of Emmanuel Lubezki

The “Viceversa” music video was shot in Cape Town, in South Africa. Bu shared various images of herself and her crew on the shoot, revealing that Emmanuel Lubezki was alongside her. Lubezki is one of the great cinematographers of our times, having won three Academy Awards and being one of Alfonso Cuaron’s greatest collaborators. He likely guided her through the shoot and provided her with helpful tips.

Aside from the release of her single, Bu also announced the release of her first EP, titled “Drop By When You Drop Dead,” which she wrote, produced, and performed. She revealed the project is made up of songs in Spanish, English, and Italian.