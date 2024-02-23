Salma Hayek proves red is her favorite color with impressive bag collection and platform heels

Salma Hayek looked stunning in red during her time in Italy. The Hollywood star attended the Gucci show as part of Milan Fashion Week, accompanied by her husband François-Henri Pinault, wearing an all-red ensemble, after posing with her incredible collection of red bags ahead of the show.

The 57-year-old Mexican icon posed for photos after arriving at the Gucci show, sitting front row with her husband at Fonderia Carlo Macchi on Friday. Salma wore a red leather jacket featuring black cuffs and paired the look with a red pencil skirt, a matching leather bag, a red Gucci belt, and platform heels.

The star styled her hair straight and wore gold earrings and a diamond ring, showing off a soft glam makeup look, including a pink lip. Before her attendance, Salma took to social media to share some of her other options when it came to choosing the perfect bag for the event, including other variations of red bags.

“50 shades of red,” she wrote on Instagram, posing with her adorable dog, while wearing a casual outfit, including jeans, a black top, a red jacket, black boots, and a red hat. Salma shared another photo of her pup, who posed lying down on a red Saint Laurent jacket.

She also showed the different shades of red when choosing the perfect lipstick, as well as the red platform heels she wore for the event. Salma and her husband looked very much in love, holding hands after the show and engaging in a casual conversation. The CEO of Kerring looked elegant in a navy blue bomber jacket, a black turtle neck sweater, and black trousers.