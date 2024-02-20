Salma Hayek celebrates her stepdaughter Mathilde Pinault’s birthday and reveals her sweet nickname

Salma Hayek is known for having a great relationship with her children, including her stepson Augustin, from his husband François-Henri Pinault’s previous relationship with Linda Evangelista, and her stepdaughter Mathilde, from her husband’s previous marriage to Dorothée Lepère.

The Mexican actress shares daughter Valentina Paloma with François-Henri Pinault. And while for some celebrity couples, it gets difficult to build a good relationship with their blended family, this is not the case for Salma, who has always shown her support for Augustin and Mathilde.

The Hollywood star recently took to social media to celebrate Mathilde’s 23rd birthday with a sweet message, sharing some cute selfies with her from their time on vacation, and a photo of Mathilde embracing her dad and smiling at the camera.

Salma also revealed the sweet nickname she has for Mathilde; “Happy Birthday Tildie Tildie Tildie, we love you and are so proud of the woman you’ve become,” the actress wrote. This is not the first time she shows love for Mathilde, as the pair have previously posed for photos before, attending exclusive events and fashion shows.

Valentina Paloma also took a moment to share a celebratory post for her stepsister’s birthday, sharing multiple photos of their sweet moments together throughout the years, including some childhood photos. “Happy birthday Tildie je t’aime,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Salma is always sharing her appreciation for her loved ones, including her husband on her latest Instagram post, celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary. “After 18 years together and 15 years of marriage, you still make loving you easy, fun, deep, and fresh like a gentle breeze. Happy anniversary mi amor,” Salma wrote.