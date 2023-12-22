Salma Hayek hugs Linda Evangelista and shares supportive message: More about their friendship

Salma Hayek is giving a glimpse into her friendship with Linda Evangelista. The Hollywood star and the supermodel teamed up for a good cause, sharing a sweet moment as Salma showed her support for Linda’s coffee table book, described as the perfect gift for the holidays.

“For all of you wondering what to give for Christmas presents, I have the perfect one,” the Mexican actress said in a new clip. “This amazing book, Linda by Steven Meisel. It is the perfect gift for absolutely everyone, especially if you like photography, fashion, or if you just like my Linda.”

The pair were all smiles in the Instagram video, with Salma hugging Linda at the end. “Thank you always my dearest Salma for your support,” the supermodel added, “my proceeds are going to breast cancer.”

Salma is the stepmother to Linda’s 17-year-old son Augustin James, from her previous relationship with François-Henri Pinault. The star and the fashion icon built a strong friendship throughout the years, after Salma married her now-husband in 2009, and welcomed their daughter Valentina Paloma.

During an interview with Vogue, Linda shared a sweet anecdote with Salma. “I was sick,” Linda explained, “And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner,” revealing that she “Spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast—a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving, I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are. I am coming.‘ And poof, she was here.”