Salma Hayek and Kristen Stewart hosted an incredible celebration for none other than Penelope Cruz! The two stars welcomed some special guests at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, California for an exclusive luncheon.

The reason for the celebration was Penelope’s latest role in the film ‘Ferrari.’ Directed by Michael Mann, her new project will be released in theaters on December 25, with some of her fellow actors and friends joining the celebration.