Salma Hayek visits Mexico with her stepson: Linda Evangelista’s son Augustin James

Salma Hayek took a moment from her busy schedule to visit her home country with her family. The Hollywood star is currently in Mexico, sharing some quality time with her loved ones, including her daughter Valentina Paloma, and her stepson Augustin James, who is the son of supermodel Linda Evangelista, from her previous relationship with Francois-Henri Pinault.

The proud Latina documented the sweet moment with her family, having lunch with her loved ones in the Mexican restaurant Jazamango in Baja California Sur, where the group enjoyed delectable dishes and an incredible dessert.

Salma shared a clip on social media enjoying the chocolate dessert while her daughter can be seen hugging her at the end. She also shared another video that shows Augustin tasting the same dessert. “Chocolate comes in all shapes and forms,” she wrote on Instagram, tagging the restaurant, and even sharing a photo with the servers and kitchen staff.

The celebrity family seems to be very close, with Valentina and Augustin being almost the same age. Salma was previously photographed walking the red carpet with her daughter and stepson at the Time 100 Gala, proving that they have a good relationship with each other.

Linda has also talked about her relationship with Salma before, revealing that she even took care of her once when she was sick, and even made her a delicious meal so she could recover. “Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner. She asked what I wanted – it was a very eclectic wish list. I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself,” she said to Vogue.

“The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast – a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are: I am coming.’ And poof, she was here,” the supermodel revealed.