Salma Hayek and Linda Evangelista have a close bond grounded in mutual respect, mainly because they are both mothers to children with French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault. Despite having no disagreements or tensions, they offer each other their unwavering support.

During a recent interview with Vogue, Evangelista shared a heartwarming story about her ex-husband’s wife, who showed her kindness when she was feeling unwell and not in the mood to celebrate Thanksgiving.