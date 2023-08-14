Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Salma Hayek and Linda Evangelista have a close bond grounded in mutual respect, mainly because they are both mothers to children with French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault. Despite having no disagreements or tensions, they offer each other their unwavering support.
During a recent interview with Vogue, Evangelista shared a heartwarming story about her ex-husband’s wife, who showed her kindness when she was feeling unwell and not in the mood to celebrate Thanksgiving.
