Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa grab dinner in coordinating leopard-print heels

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa’s friendship is going strong, and they are so in sync that they even rocked leopard-print heels without calling each other. The 31-year-old singer and the 35-year-old actress grabbed dinner on Friday, August 11, after Gomez took to social media to congratulate Raisa on her birthday.

“This was not planned,” Raisa wrote on her Instagram Story, reposting Gomez’s photo of their shoes. She also shut down feud rumors by writing “no beef.”

The Only Murders in the Building actress and the How I Met Your Father star have been friends for years; however, they have had a rocky time, despite Francia donating Gomez a kidney in 2017.

On July 27, Gomez took to social media to share several photos of them squashing rumors about a feud. Selena honored Raisa with a birthday post with the caption: “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️” After the post, Raisa liked the post and re-followed Gomez on Instagram.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she told the publication.

Raisa described the singer’s remarks as “interesting,” in a now-deleted Instagram comment. Selena publicly reacted to her donor’s comment via TikTok, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

In 2022, Francia Raisa reacted to Selena Gomez’s claims that assured Taylor Swift was her only true friend in the entertainment industry. During Rolling Stone’s November 2022 cover story, the singer told the publication about who is in her tight-knit inner circle, but never mentioned Francia.

In 2021, Francia spoke about the life-saving kidney donation for the first time. “I think I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident in speaking about my experience and using my platform to raise awareness for the various kidney diseases that affect our population,” she wrote. “While I wasn’t affected personally by kidney disease, I’ve seen the impacts of it firsthand and want to do my part to help educate others on it. So in honor of World Kidney Day, let’s talk about the impact of [donating a kidney].”