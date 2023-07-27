Selena Gomez celebrates Francia Raisa’s birthday, squashing rumors about a feud between them

In 2022, Francia Raisa reacted to Selena Gomez’s claims that assured Taylor Swift was her only true friend in the entertainment industry. During Rolling Stone’s November 2022 cover story, the singer told the publication about who is in her tight-knit inner circle, but never mentioned Francia, despite the fact she saved Selena’s life after donating her kidney.

On July 27, Gomez took to social media to share several photos of them squashing rumors about a feud. Selena honored Raisa with a birthday post with the caption: “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️”

After the post, Raisa liked the post and re-followed Gomez on Instagram; However, as of this writing, she has not reshared or made any comments.

Selena Gomez and her inner circle

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she told the publication.

Raisa described the singer’s remarks as “interesting,” in a now-deleted Instagram comment. Selena publicly reacted to her donor’s comment via TikTok, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Although Raisa and Gomez have been friends for 15 years, after meeting in 2007 while visiting a children’s hospital, fans noticed that the How I Met Your Father star was not following the Rare Beauty founder on Instagram.

In 2021, Francia spoke about the life-saving kidney donation for the first time. “I think I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident in speaking about my experience and using my platform to raise awareness for the various kidney diseases that affect our population,” she wrote. “While I wasn’t affected personally by kidney disease, I’ve seen the impacts of it firsthand and want to do my part to help educate others on it. So in honor of World Kidney Day, let’s talk about the impact of [donating a kidney].”

“It was a decision that was very faith-based and... she and I have talked about before,” Raisa explained. “It just kinda happened coincidentally, but I don’t believe in coincidences. I believe that that’s God’s way of remaining anonymous.”