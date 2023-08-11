Cindy Crawford claims her ‘90s modeling friends are her ‘second family’

Cindy Crawford is reuniting with some of her old friends for a special occasion. Crawford, Linda Evangelista,Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington are the stars of Vogue’s new issue, a moment that they all called special and magical. Crawford spoke about the importance of the reunion and the beauty of the fashion industry.

In a video shared by Vogue, the supermodels all discuss the cover issue and their feelings on being asked to return to a publication that was pivotal in the era of the supermodel. Crawford discussed her feelings on the reunion. “One of the things that I love about the fashion industry is these friendships with people from all over the world,” she said. “It really is like your second family.”

Campbell also seemed emotional over the course of the video. “Is this really happening?” she asked. “Just to get us all together.” When describing her feelings about the shoot, she said, “Overjoyed would be the word.”

Crawford, Campbell, Turlington and Evangelista are reuniting for a new Apple TV series called “The Super Models.” The four part series will explore each one of their careers and how they contributed in the formation of the super model era, one that changed modeling forever. “The Super Models travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York,” reads the show’s statement.

Campbell discussed the series with British Vogue, discussing the incredible experiences they lived through and the hard work it required. “It’s about our life and times together: our friendship, careers, our womanhood, our motherhood,” she said. “It was an incredible time, but we worked hard. And no matter how many outfit changes, how many shows, we never said we were tired. We all loved it and we kept each other’s energy up.”