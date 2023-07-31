Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The 1990s witnessed the rise of a group of iconic supermodels whose names and faces became synonymous with beauty, grace, and style. From the runways of Paris to the pages of high-fashion magazines, these legendary women redefined the concept of beauty and transformed the modeling industry itself.
From the allure of Naomi Campbell to the timeless elegance of Cindy Crawford, the ‘90s supermodels captured hearts and lenses alike with their striking looks and charismatic presence. Linda Evangelista’s famous declaration, “I don’t get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day,” epitomized the era’s unprecedented fame and success.
From Christy Turlington’s philanthropic endeavors to Claudia Schiffer’s unmistakable grace, each supermodel brought their unique flair and personality to the forefront.
Come with us on a journey back in time to honor the remarkable women who ruled the glamorous realm of 1990s fashion. These iconic supermodels have left a lasting impact and will always be remembered as pioneers.
Christy Turlington’s daughter makes runway debut in Victoria Beckham look: ‘So grateful’
Diddy’s twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs stun in ‘Miami Swim Week – The Shows’
Alessandra Ambrosio and Sydney Sweeney stun at the Armani Prive fashion show in Paris
What are they doing now?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!