The 1990s witnessed the rise of a group of iconic supermodels whose names and faces became synonymous with beauty, grace, and style. From the runways of Paris to the pages of high-fashion magazines, these legendary women redefined the concept of beauty and transformed the modeling industry itself.

From the allure of Naomi Campbell to the timeless elegance of Cindy Crawford, the ‘90s supermodels captured hearts and lenses alike with their striking looks and charismatic presence. Linda Evangelista’s famous declaration, “I don’t get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day,” epitomized the era’s unprecedented fame and success.

Linda Evangelista, Shalom Harlow, and Kate Moss at the Front Row of the Fendi Spring 2023 fashion show at the Hammerstein Ballroom on September 9th, 2022 in New York City, New York.

From Christy Turlington’s philanthropic endeavors to Claudia Schiffer’s unmistakable grace, each supermodel brought their unique flair and personality to the forefront.

Come with us on a journey back in time to honor the remarkable women who ruled the glamorous realm of 1990s fashion. These iconic supermodels have left a lasting impact and will always be remembered as pioneers.

What are they doing now?