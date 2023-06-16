Christy Turlington’s daughter makes runway debut in Victoria Beckham look: ‘So grateful’

Christy Turlington’s daughter is ready to hit the runway. Grace Burns was photographed making her debut at the British Vogue x LuisaViaRoma show in Florence, Italy, showing off her walk in a Victoria Beckham dress.

The 19-year-old model rocked a slicked-back hairstyle and a red lip while wearing a long white dress, paired with black lace opera gloves and matching tights. Grace looked stunning following in her mother’s footsteps in black heels.

The young model shared her excitement on social media after making her debut. She posted a series of behind-the-scenes clips and shared her appreciation for LuisaViaRoma, and casting director Piergiorgio Del Moro. “The biggest smile on my face,” she said about the memorable moment.

“I feel so grateful to have had this perfection of an experience as my first show and to have been blessed by the hands of Sam McKnight and Pat McGrath,” Grace wrote. “Just thinking about all the people who made this possible and wish I could hug each and every one of you!”

Grace has been documenting her modeling journey and has reached new milestones, including her Carolina Herrera campaign in April alongside her mom and model Poppy Delevingne. “Indescribably grateful to have had the privilege and opportunity to be apart of this experience! All the love in the world to every single divine human who made this possible!!!!!!!! Tears of love and love and more love!!!!” she wrote at the time.