Lila Moss inspired by her mom Kate Moss’ 90s iconic look: See Pics

Lila Moss is taking a page from Kate Moss’ book. The 20-year-old model channeled the iconic 90s look of her mom during a recent outing in London. Fans of the supermodel remember her effortless fashion moments, which usually included minimal jewelry, a natural makeup look, and a chic slip dress.

Lila looked stunning walking the red carpet at the Royal Academy Arts Summer Preview Party on Tuesday night. The young model wore a backless slip dress in black, featuring spaghetti straps. The floor-length gown was the perfect choice to show off her silhouette in an elegant and sophisticated way.

The model accessorized the outfit with simple jewelry and black strappy heels. She completed the look with subtle makeup, tucking her long blonde hair behind her ears.

Lila’s modeling career has been taking off in recent years, with Kate being a supportive and proud mom at every step. Back in February he was named the latest ambassador for YSL Beauty, and revealed to V Magazine that “no-makeup-makeup” is one of her go-to looks because it “fits [her] aesthetic and feels more natural.”

“I remember the first time I found an eyelash curler and was like, ‘What is this?’” she said to the publication. “My mum used it on me, and it’s been an essential part of my makeup routine ever since. I curl my eyelashes even when I’m not wearing any makeup, it makes me feel awake and I look more presentable even without any makeup on.”