Lily-Rose Depp channels Christy Turlington in sequined Chanel minidress: See Pics

When it comes to It Girls, Lily-Rose Depp is undoubtedly one of the most stylish and glamorous stars. The 23-year-old actress is celebrating the premiere of her new HBO series ‘The Idol’ at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, showing off her best red carpet looks, accompanied by her co-star Abel Tesfaye ‘The Weeknd’ and director Sam Levinson.

The model wore a stunning Chanel sequined minidress, paired with sheer opera gloves and a diamond bracelet. Last worn by 90s icon Christy Turlington at Chanel’s Fall 1994 runway show, Lily-Rose found the perfect fashion moment to showcase the vintage piece.

Taking inspiration from the supermodel, Lily-Rose had previously recreated another look worn by Christy at the Chanel Spring 1992 show. The star was photographed at the 2019 Met Gala posing for the cameras in a black gown with chain embellishments.

The actress talked about her starring role in ‘The Idol’ following the premiere. “I think that something about Jocelyn is just that she’s a born and bred performer,” she said at the press conference. “I think that extends to every aspect of her life, not just her professional life. I think that the way that she dresses, for example, is her trying to tell you something all the time or say something to the people that she’s around or express herself in some kind of way.”

She continued, “And I also think that the occasional bareness of the character physically mirrors the bareness that we get to see emotionally in her.”