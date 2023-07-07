Diddy’s twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs stun in Miami Swim Week

Jessie and D’Lila Combs were one of the highlights of Miami Swim Week. The 16 year old twins made their modeling debut at the Liberty & Justice show, looking stunning and professional.
Why Diddy has to pay $5,000 a day to Sting for the rest of his life: ‘I am a millionaire’
Diddy gifts his twin daughters matching Range Rovers for their sweet 16
Photos showed the two wearing pink and walking alongside each other on the runway looking almost identical. While one twin wore long pink pants and a pink bikini top with some patterns on it, the other wore pink shorts and a plain pink bikini top.
Jessie and D’Lila wore their hair braided and long and wore similar makeup styles.
Jessie and D’Lila are the daughters of Sean Combs and Kim Porter. Porter passed away in 2018, yet appears to be a role model for their kids, inspiring them to follow in her footsteps and pursue a career in modeling.
Combs and Porter were together for years, dating on and off since the 1990s. They broke up in the year 2007, focusing on co-parenting their kids. She died when she was 47 years old of lobar pneumonia, resulting in a tragic experience for her daughters and for Combs, who didn’t expect her death.
The twins are very active on social media and have amassed a following of over 600,000 people. They often post photos that feature the two of them wearing identical outfits.