Diddy gifts his twin daughters matching Range Rovers for their sweet 16

There are two new Range Rovers on the road with 16-year-olds behind the wheel. Sean Diddy Combs’ beautiful twin daughters Jessie and D’lila celebrated their 16h birthday over the weekend and had an epic birthday bash. In Diddy fashion, he went all out, surprising them with Range Rovers.

©Diddy



The twins let out a loud and happy scream when they saw the cars

The girls had multiple outfit changes, and it looks like the big SUV surprise came towards the end of the party. They screamed once they realized what it was and eagerly gave their dad a big hug. There was a black and white Range Rover so they had to decide who was getting what color.

As noted by DailyMail, Diddy is no stranger to sweet 16s. His son Justin Combs, 28, was on the MTV show “Super Sweet Sixteen,” 12 year ago, and he gifted him a $360,000 Maybach. Considering he had to buy two cars this time, a new 2022 Range Rover ranges from $44,700 MSRP to $215,000 depending on customizations, additions, etc. The twins were thankful and thanked their dad for the party on their joint Instagram account.



Diddy, who changed his name to Love, shared a gallery of photos after the party sharing sweet messages to his girls. Jessie and D’lila are the daughters of Diddy, and the late Kim Porter and he assured them their mother would be proud. “I’m so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you’re becoming. I know your mother is proud and smiling down on you,” he wrote. “I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU!! I LOVE YOU!! May God continue to bless and protect you both!!”

