The Armani Prive fashion show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris was a star-studded affair. Alessandra Ambrosio, Sydney Sweeney, Kate Hudson, led the way in their fashion-forward ensembles.
Alessandra Ambrosio looked radiant in a white sleeveless midi dress. The renowned model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel exuded sophistication and grace while wearing black strappy heels that enhanced her statuesque figure.
