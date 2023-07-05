The Armani Prive fashion show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris was a star-studded affair. Alessandra Ambrosio, Sydney Sweeney, Kate Hudson, led the way in their fashion-forward ensembles.

Alessandra Ambrosio looked radiant in a white sleeveless midi dress. The renowned model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel exuded sophistication and grace while wearing black strappy heels that enhanced her statuesque figure.