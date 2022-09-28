Paris Jackson & Alessandra Ambrosio stun at Milan Fashion Week

Paris Jackson showed off her modeling skills on one of the world’s most important runways. Jackson, an actress, musician, and model, walked the runway at the Philipp Plein show, wearing a rock and roll outfit that fits right into her aesthetic. She was also photographed next to Alessandra Ambrosio, with the two enjoying one of the week’s numerous fashion shows.

©GrosbyGroup



Jackson on the runway.

Jackson was a striking sight on the runway, wearing a silver dress with numerous metallic-like details. The outfit left her arms and chest bare, showing off her colorful tattoos.

©GrosbyGroup



Jackson on the runway.

Jackson’s look was complimented by large hoop earrings and striking makeup, including black eye shadow that brought out her eyes.

Throughout her week in Milan, Jackson attended a variety of events, spending time with some of the industry’s leading people. She attended the Missoni fashion show, where she sat next to Alessandra Ambrosio and posed for some photos.