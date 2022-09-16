Paris Jackson stuns at the red carpet as she hugs Alexandra Shipp

Paris Jackson wore gold at the red carpet and had fun as she hugged her friend, the actress Alexandra Shipp. The two attended the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, which has hosted in West Hollywood this past Thursday evening.

Jackson looked striking at the gala’s red carpet.

Jackson wore a gold gown that ws made of some saint like fabric. The gown was strapless and had a slit up the leg. She paired the look with black heels, a neclace and some bracelets. She wore her hair in an elegant bun and showed off her numerous and colorful tattoos.

Jackson’s make up was striking, highlighting her features and eyes.

A closer look at Jackson’s make up.

As she made her way across the red carpet, Jackson spotted Alexandra Shipp and hugged her from behind. Shipp wore a striking red dress with a cool hairstyle with numerous buns.

Shipp and Jackson are friends and have been spotted hanging out in the past together.