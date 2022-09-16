Paris Jackson stuns at the red carpet as she hugs Alexandra Shipp

Paris Jackson wore gold at the red carpet and had fun as she hugged her friend, the actress Alexandra Shipp. The two attended the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, which has hosted in West Hollywood this past Thursday evening.
Prince Jackson continues father Michael Jackson’s tradition by buying toys for kids
Michael Jackson’s kids Paris and Prince share family photos for his birthday
Jackson wore a gold gown that ws made of some saint like fabric. The gown was strapless and had a slit up the leg. She paired the look with black heels, a neclace and some bracelets. She wore her hair in an elegant bun and showed off her numerous and colorful tattoos.
Jackson’s make up was striking, highlighting her features and eyes.
As she made her way across the red carpet, Jackson spotted Alexandra Shipp and hugged her from behind. Shipp wore a striking red dress with a cool hairstyle with numerous buns.
Shipp and Jackson are friends and have been spotted hanging out in the past together.
Jackson, who rarely speaks publicly about her father Michael Jackson, made a rare comment on social media this August 29th, celebrating his birthday. She shared a photo of herself and her dad and wrote “hbd,” while tacking on a heart emoji. Her brother, Prince Jackson, shared a variety of family photos, including rare ones where they’re seen celebrating Christmas, and more.
“Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day. Thank you for everything,” he wrote.