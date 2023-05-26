Are Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler engaged? Here’s what we know

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are one of Hollywood’s most notorious couples. The pair, who’ve been dating for the past couple of years, are the perfect mix of gorgeous and famous, thus drawing the world’s interest. Now, there are rumors of their possible engagement. Here’s what we know so far.

Where did the rumor start?

©GettyImages



Gerber and Butler at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Rumors of Butler and Gerber’s engagement have been swirling the internet over the past week. Per the gossip account Deux Moi, which broke the news of Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s relationship, Butler and Gerber got engaged in April and they’ve been keeping things silent. Per TMZ, the publication reached out to the couple’s representatives, who claim that they’re not engaged.

Relationship background

©GettyImages



Gerber and Butler at the Time100 gala

Gerber and Butler were first seen together in December of 2021. The two were spotted leaving a Yoga class together. Since, the two have been photographed on multiple vacations , and have attended all sorts of prestigious events, confirming their relationship.

Despite public appearances, they keep their relationship private

©GettyImages



Butler and Gerber at the premiere of “Elvis” in Cannes

While we’ve seen Butler and Gerber kissing and hanging out in all sorts of events, the two don’t like to discuss their relationship with the media. “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” said Butler in an interview with GQ, when asked about his relationship with Gerber. “But thank you for providing the space.”