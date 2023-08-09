Salma Hayek, Penélope Cruz, and Zoe Saldana embrace in a powerful photo of friendship

Salma Hayek, Penélope Cruz, and Zoe Saldana are three of the most influential and empowering Latinas in entertainment. The talented actress’ have been an inspiration for generations of Latinas and it’s alwayss exciting to see their friendship. On Wednesday, Hayek blessed fans by sharing a photo of the three of them together cuddling. “A circle of love, support, empowerment and long lasting friendship,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans were excited to see the adorable post, with one user calling them the “holy trinity.” “You 3 have been such a huge inspiration in my life, it’s awesome to see the 3 together. ❤️Beautiful women inside and out,” added another user.

The three talented women are all within the same age range, with Hayek being the oldest, 56. Cruz is 48, and Saldana is 45. They all broke into the industry around the same time and were likely against each other for roles. During the 1990s and early 2000s, there was a lack of substantial and diverse Latina roles in Hollywood.

In 2006, two of the stars came together in the film “Bandidas,” where Hayek and Cruz starred in the leading roles. But they had actually met before that when Hayek took her into her home.

In a 2022 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, The 355 star said they had only met over the phone, but when she came to Los Angeles for the first time, Hayek picked her up from the airport. Hayek told her, “You’re not going to a hotel, you’re coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning, and you’re going to feel very lonely.” “So — she took me to her house. That’s why now we’re like sisters,” she added.