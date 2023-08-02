Salma Hayek lets one of her furry friends take the wheel

Salma Hayek’s dog Lobito is all grown up! The pooch even has his driver’s license. On Wednesday, the animal lover shared a hilarious video of the beautiful white Swiss Shepherd behind the wheel of her SUV.

The 56-year-old beauty posed for the funny photo, looking confused by her furry driver. Lobito looked like a natural and was all smiles. “Who’s in the driver seat of your life?” Hayek captioned the photo.

Hayek loves animals and has over 30 pets, including dogs, cats, alpacas, parrots, chickens, fishes, horses, geese, rabbits, hamsters, one owl, and more. On April 11, for National Pet Day, she shared an incredible video showing all the animals in her life.

How Lobito helped Hayek heal

Lobito translates to “little wolf.” She welcomed the dog into her family of human and furry friends in 2018. In August, she shared a post with him on National Dog Day. The Desperado star looked happier than ever with Lobito and a German shepherd puppy.



Lobito came into Hayek’s life after she mourned the loss of her dog, Mozart. The 9-year-old dog was shot and killed on her ranch in Washington state in 2016. She shared her heartbreak on Instagram at the time writing, “I haven’t posted for a week as I [have] been mourning the death of my dog, Mozart, who I personally delivered out of his mother’s womb.”



“I am hoping that the Washington State authorities do justice to this wonderful dog who in 9 years never bit or attacked anyone. He loved his territory and never strayed away...he was the most loving and loyal companion,” Hayek continued. In the end, Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza said it appeared to be justified.