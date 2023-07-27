Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello to resolve custody of dog Bubbles amid divorce

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello continue to settle the terms of their divorce. The celebrity couple announced their unexpected divorce earlier this month, just days after their beloved chihuahua Bubbles turned 10, with the actress organizing a tropical-themed birthday party for her.

As reported by Us Weekly, the pair “still have a few issues to figure out” after deciding to terminate their 7-year marriage, including the “custody of their dog Bubbles.” A close source to the two actors revealed to the publication that “Sofia hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion.”

©Joe Manganiello





Fans of the celebrity couple remember the story of Bubbles, who first came to their lives as Sofia wanted a dog, but the chihuahua quickly became closer to Joe. “No matter how many times u bite me I will always love u,” the actress wrote on Instagram after celebrating her birthday, adding a photo of the pup wearing a leopard print dress.

©Joe Manganiello





Back in 2021, Sofia revealed that she did not have the best relationship with Bubbles at first. “She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog. She arrived to the house, and I don’t know, she thought she was for Joe, and that’s all she wants to do,” she said to Jimmy Fallon. “It’s an obsession this dog has with him. It’s horrific. She hates me.”

Joe also shared his experience with Bubbles during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2022. “She wanted a dog. She had all of her cousins, her girlfriends over,” he said talking about Sofia. “And as soon as I walked out – I didn’t want a dog, I forgot that we were even doing it. And she yelled out ‘Come meet the dog.’” he explained. “I went downstairs, went outside, this little head pops up out of her lap and squirms, runs over to me. I pick her up and she starts growling at everybody else, like ‘get away from us. This is my man now.’”