Sofia Vergara spotted without her wedding ring following Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara is entering a new stage in her life. The beloved Colombian actress and media personality was photographed in Los Angeles following her trip through Italy. She was spotted without her wedding ring for the first time, following the news of her split with her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello.

Sofia Vergara in West Hollywood

Vergara was spotted in West Hollywood looking comfortable in sweatpants, a sweater, white sneakers, some sunglasses and her hair blown out. She smiled for the cameras and gave them a thumbs up. She wasn’t wearing her wedding band or her engagement ring, which had a big diamond embedded.

Sofia Vergara in West Hollywood

Vergara and Manganiello shared the news of their split earlier this year, via a joint statement. We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” read the statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” Manganiello filed for divorce on July 19, where he claimed the two had separated on July 2nd.

Earlier this month, Vergara notably celebrated her birthday without Manganiello. She enjoyed a trip to Italy alongside some of her closest friends, and shared plenty of Instagram updates over the course of the day. “When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them,” she wrote in a post.

﻿The cause for their divorce remains unresolved, but insiders reveal that the two were facing different moments in their lives. “They both realized that they were rarely on the same page,” said an insider to US Weekly. Despite the fact that the split was shared with the public this month, another insider claims Vergara and Manganiello had been living apart for some months.

Before her marriage to Manganiello, Vergara was married to Joe Gonzalez for three years. The two share a son called Manolo.