Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara citing irreconcilable differences

Joe Manganiello makes his divorce from Sofia Vergara official. The Hollywood star filed for divorce on Wednesday, following rumors of trouble in their romantic relationship, and their recent statement, asking fans and online users to respect their decision, as they had decided to separate.

As reported by TMZ, new court documents indicate that the actor cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. The publication also reported that the celebrity couple had a prenuptial agreement, which means they will be keeping their own assets after their divorce is finalized.

Rumors first started when fans discovered that Sofia was celebrating her birthday in Italy without her husband, with the actor sharing a celebratory message which appeared to be cold, in comparison to previous years. A close source to the pair also shared some of the reasons behind their decision to call it quits.

“They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives,” an insider told People. Despite their passionate love for each other, it seems like the pair had a series of differences that resulted in their split, as was said by the source close to Sofia. “They definitely love and respect each other but once that initial passion dies down and other areas get in the way, then little differences get bigger.”

The pair announced in a statement via Page Six. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the two stars wrote. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”