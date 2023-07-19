Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello: The real reason behind their divorce

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello surprised their fans with their recent statement, opening up about their divorce on Monday July 17, following their 7-year marriage. The celebrity couple asked the media and online users to be respectful, as they now enter a new episode in their lives. However, fans can’t help but wonder about the reason behind their split.

“They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives,” a close source to the Colombian actress told People. The insider described the marriage of the 51-year-old star and the 46-year-old actor as a “passionate, all-encompassing romance, which kept the flames hot for quite a while.”

Another source told the publication that the coupld had “a magical glow” while being together. “I have never seen two people so in love, so passionate and so happy. “They were always, laughing, lovey-dovey and really happy. There was a magical glow above their heads. They are both real people and down to earth.”

Despite their passionate love for each other, it seems like the pair had a series of differences that resulted in their split, as was said by the source close to Sofia. “They definitely love and respect each other but once that initial passion dies down and other areas get in the way, then little differences get bigger.”

The other insider went on to say that there were minor differences that played a part in their decision. “They had differences in how their lives should go forward and it caused stress,” the person admitted.

The pair made the announcement in a statement via Page Six. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the two stars wrote. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”