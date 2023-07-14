Pet of the week: Sofia Vergara celebrates her ‘vicious’ chihuahua’s 10th birthday

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello organized the perfect birthday party for their adorable dog Bubbles. The tiny chihuahua turned 10 and the Hollywood stars decided to give her a very special treat, dressing her up in a stylish leopard print ensemble for the special occasion.

The celebrity couple prepared a pink cake just for her, adorned with a flamingo, matching the tropical tablecloth for her tropical birthday. “Feliz cumpleaños my sweet, vicious Bubbles!” Sofia wrote, joking about the chihuahua’s behavior. “No matter how many times u bite me I will always love u.”

“She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog. She arrived to the house, and I don’t know, she thought she was for Joe, and that’s all she wants to do,” Sofia said to Jimmy Fallon in 2021, looking back at the moment she met Bubbles. “It’s an obsession this dog has with him. It’s horrific. She hates me.”

Joe has also talked about Bubbles’ complex relationship with Sofia, as the chihuahua seems to be very protective of him. “It’s gotten a little bit better, I think,” he said to Ellen DeGeneres in 2022. “She wanted a dog. She had all of her cousins, her girlfriends over. And as soon as I walked out – I didn’t want a dog, I forgot that we were even doing it. And she yelled out ‘Come meet the dog.’” Joe said. “I went downstairs, went outside, this little head pops up out of her lap and squirms, runs over to me. I pick her up and she starts growling at everybody else, like ‘get away from us. This is my man now.’”