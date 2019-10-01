The best career path based on your zodiac sign

We are all born with a set of strengths and weaknesses based on our astrological Zodiac sign. Whether you’re an open-minded Sagittarius or a passionate Scorpio, there are unique traits we all possess that can help shape our lives and our path to success. Whether you are just starting your career or looking to leap into a new field, look to the stars to help you discover what career might best suit your lifestyle and personality traits.

***Scroll down for full infographic

Aquarius (January 21 - February 19)

Aquarians possess an inquiring mind that gives them a natural sense of curiosity. They rarely sit still and you’ll find them diving head first into projects that are new, allowing their innovative side to shine through. They have a humanitarian nature about them and are drawn to what will make the world a better place. Be wary, as Aquarians have a tendency to act rebelliously, which can lead to them struggling with taking orders.

With their common traits of innovation and intellect, these jobs may be a good fit if you’re an Aquarius:

Journalist

Scientist

Inventor

Musician

Teacher or Professor

Notable Aquarians:

Shakira

Amal Clooney

Jennifer Aniston

Justin Timberlake

Cristiano Ronaldo

Pisces (February 20 - March 20)

Highly creative and imaginative, Pisces will find success in a workplace that allows them to express themselves. They tend to not be grounded in reality or practicality, and prefer to embrace a more free-flowing lifestyle. With this in mind, a routine 9-to-5 is not the best way to inspire a Pisces employee -- a flexible schedule with work-life balance is key. Pisces are incredibly intuitive individuals and compassionate at their core. If a Pisces sees a coworker struggling or stressed, they will be quick to jump in and help them with the task at hand.

Creativity, compassion and intuition make Pisces great candidates for these careers:

Artist

Actor

Musician

Marketing or Advertising Associate

Notable Pisces:

©Getty Images





Eva Longoria

Jessica Biel

Rob Lowe

Bruce Willis

Rihanna

Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Aries are known to be energetic and motivated, and will thrive in a work setting that keeps them on their toes. Their energy and competitive nature may make an Aries the perfect candidate for commission-based roles. They prefer to be in a bustling environment and lose interest when their day-to-day tasks are routine.

Aries make great candidates for the following jobs with their energy and natural ability to lead:

Salesperson

Firefighter or Police Officer

Entrepreneur

Producer

Notable Aries:

©Getty Images





Sofia Carson

Lady Gaga

Reese Witherspoon

Robert Downey Jr.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

If you’re looking for an employee that is hard-working and practical, a Taurus may be a good place to start. In their relationships, they need to feel assured of the commitment, and that translates to their work as well. A contract or commission-based role is something that will be a cause of concern for a Taurus, so permanent positions with a stable company is key. Not only will the job security encourage them to work hard, but Tauruses are loyal employees who won’t stray or use a role as a stop-gap.

You’ll have a challenging time finding a more dedicated worker than a Taurus, who might excel in these jobs:

Politician

Corporate Executive

Chef

Lawyer

Designer

Notable Taurus:

©Getty Images





Enrique Iglesias

Queen Elizabeth II

Gigi Hadid

Jessica Alba

Penelope Cruz

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

Witty, charming, and energetic are just three common personality traits amongst Gemini. They have no problem schmoozing with clients or upper management, and have a natural ability to sell themselves. Geminis are thought to be born with an innate ability to be flexible and adapt quickly to changing situations. Whether dealing with an emergency or getting thrown into a new project, Geminis stay calm, cool, and collected with ease. They prefer to be challenged constantly and won’t have motivation if tasks become mundane or repetitive for too long.

Geminis sense of independence, high energy, and agile nature make them a great fit for these jobs:

Salesperson

Public Relations

Teacher

Broadcaster

Scientist

Notable Gemini:

Zoe Saldana

Angelina Jolie

Octavia Spencer

Heidi Klum

Kanye West

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Cancers are known to be highly sensitive and in touch with their emotions, which allows them to be empathetic towards colleagues. However, with their sensitivity, a Cancer may take personal offense to constructive criticism or poor feedback. The sensitive side doesn’t hold them back though — once a Cancer identifies a goal that they want to achieve, they work towards that goal with determination and a high attention to detail. They’ll also bring a warm presence to any team and will always consider what is in the best interest of their teammates.

With their nurturing personality and empathy for others, these jobs are well-suited for a Cancer:

Real Estate Agent

Interior Designer

Nurse

Childcare Worker

Human Resources

Notable Cancer:

©Getty Images





Sofia Vergara

Meryl Streep

Selena Gomez

Priyanka Chopra

Ariana Grande

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Like the lion that stands as a symbol for it, Leos are fearless individuals and are ready to take on any challenge. They prefer to stand out in a crowd and crave being the center of attention, so you’ll often find them itching to oversee projects or manage the latest pitch. Leos will execute the highest quality of work, but have a tendency to be slightly vain. You may have to openly acknowledge their hard work in order to make them feel like a valued employee. Despite this, Leos make great leaders for any organization, and treat their colleagues with kindness and generosity.

For the fearless Leo, these careers may help them achieve professional greatness

Corporate Executive

Advertising Executive

Actor

Graphic Designer

Motivational Speaker

Notable Leo:

Jennifer Lopez

Meghan Markle

Antonio Banderas

Kylie Jenner

Shawn Mendes

Virgo (August 24 - September 23)

If there’s one thing that Virgos are known for, it’s their perfectionism. They are often seen as workaholics that are dedicated to the quality of their work. Don’t expect subpar performances from them — Virgos have extremely high standards and won’t quit until the job is done, and done well. It’s worth noting that while Virgos can be critical of their own work, they can also criticize others if it’s not up to their high standards. Often times they will live a “all work and no play” lifestyle, so if you have a Virgo employee, it’s important to encourage them to take time off and step away from work every once in a while.

Their detail-oriented nature makes Virgos great candidates for the following jobs:

Accountant

Personal Assistant

Engineer

Data Analyst

Technician

Notable Virgo:

©Getty Images





Salma Hayek

Gloria Estefan

Beyonce

Chris Pine

Cameron Diaz

Libra (September 24 - October 23)

Symbolized by the scales, Libras thrive in an environment with a sense of balance and harmony. They will often have a calm temperament, which makes them an ideal person to handle situations with upset clients or customers. Libras are masters of communication and extremely levelheaded individuals, and can restore balance in an office setting where tempers may be high. However, don’t expect them to maintain the quality of their work if their environment consistently has stress or negativity in the air. Libras wear their emotions on their sleeves though, so keep a lookout for a change in their attitude and be ready to help them fix the issue.

Libras are level-headed and work harmoniously with others. Consider these career paths if this describes you:

Counselor or Therapist

Human Resources

Lawyer

Mediator

Architect

Notable Libras:

©Paul Archuleta for FilmMagic





Kim Kardashian

Cardi B

Will Smith

Zac Efron

Serena Williams

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Scorpios are known to be passionate and determined — sometimes even a bit intense — but these traits can make them indispensable in the workplace. They flourish with minimal supervision and prefer to work independently, though their personalities tend to attract people with their natural ability to develop friendships. Scorpios tend to have high emotional intelligence, which is recognized as a valuable asset in an employee. Emotional intelligence can help improve communication, management styles, and problem-solving in the workplace.

Emotional intelligence and passion combined make these careers ideal for Scorpios:

Psychologist or Therapist

Human Resources

Recruiter

Artist

Medical Professional (Surgeon, Pharmacist, Medical Technician)

Notable Scorpios:

©Getty Images





Matthew McConaughey

Leonardo DiCaprio

Katy Perry

Drake

Julia Roberts

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

If you’re seeking an employee that is easygoing, creative, and adventurous, a Sagittarius may be the right person for the job. Known to seek out truth and knowledge in all that they do, they thrive in a career that allows them to broaden their horizons and continue learning through experiences. They’ll always put 100% into their work and projects, and are great leaders and team players as long as they have the ability to tap into their creative side.

Sagittarius’ intellect and energy make them a great candidate for the following job types:

Professor

Sales Professional

Entrepreneur

Architect

Coach

Notable Sagittarius:

©Getty Images





Jane Fonda

Britney Spears

Hailey Baldwin

Rita Moreno

Christina Aguilera

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

When it comes to a career for Capricorns, they find themselves a bit slow to achieve success even when they are extremely motivated. They prefer to follow an established career path, and while many will seem quiet and down-to-earth, they are eager to reach the top of the corporate ladder. By following a traditional career trajectory, Capricorns feel safe with a steady paycheck and knowing that they have job security. Freelancing or side hustles are not a great option for Capricorns. They often seek a career where they can showcase their skills with organization, patience with others, and consistency in quality of work.

With their high attention to detail and organizational skills, ideal careers for a Capricorn are:

Teacher

Real Estate Agent

Accountant

Business Executive

Supply Chain and Logistics

Notable Capricorns:

©Gregg DeGuire for FilmMagic





Ricky Martin

Kate Middleton

Ryan Seacrest

Joe Manganiello

Michelle Obama

While our signs don’t have control over the choices we make, they can help as a guide to understanding a strong approach to living your best life. Many of us rely on our horoscopes for our love lives and personal connections, but they can also come to the rescue if you’ve been struggling with your career path as well. Look inwards and write down what you feel your strengths and weaknesses are, your communication style and what kind of workplace will help you succeed. There’s a strong possibility those align with your Zodiac sign, which can send you sailing smoothly towards your next career move.