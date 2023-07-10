Sofia Vergara celebrates her birthday in white lace swimsuit: ‘Besos from Italy’

Sofia Vergara is having the best summer in Italy! The Colombian icon is celebrating her birthday with her closest friends and family members, enjoying the warm weather and eating gelato. The fashionable star has also been showing off her signature style, documenting her time abroad and showing her chic dresses and swimsuit choices to her fans and followers on social media.

The Hollywood star looked stunning in a one-piece lace swimsuit. Sofia posted a series of selfies living La Dolce Vita on a yacht with her friends. She paired the sophisticated ensemble with a gold statement necklace and black sunglasses. “What a bday day!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Waking up here on my 51 birthday,” she wrote on a different post, showing the incredible views. “Still with health, dreams and energy (my knees hurt that’s for sure) but with a lot of joy to live,” she added. “Thank you to everyone for all the little messages.”

Sofia wore a one-piece neon green swimsuit over the weekend, featuring high-cut sides and a square neckline, giving her best pose and showing off her signature makeup look and loose hair. “30,000,000 followers!! Thank u to u all! Thank u for always being there for me! Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do!! Besos from Italy!!”

Her celebrity friends also took a moment to write some sweet messages on her birthday, including Heidi Klum, who wrote, “I love you Sofia I am so lucky to have you in my life. Happy Birthday.” Sofia’s ‘Modern Family’ co-star Sarah Hyland also shared her excitement in the comments and TV personality Julieta Piñeres wrote, “HAPPYYYY birthday.”