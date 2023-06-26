Sofia Vergara welcomes summer with stunning bikini selfie

Sofia Vergara is welcoming summer. The Colombian actress shared a photo on Instagram showing off her excitement for the hot weather in a black bikini.

The post shows Vergara on her stomach as she wears a black bikini and takes a selfie. She wears her hair loose and appears to have some fresh blonde hightlights. “My thing is summer,” she captioned the post in Spanish, adding in some hearteyed emojis. The post quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments. “Now sure how it’s possible to be this stunning!!” wrote a follower.

Earlier this month, Vergara celebrated Heidi Klum’s birthday at a Roaring ‘20s theme party. The two shared pictures together and showed off their stunning outfits, with Vergara calling Klum “one of her favorite people” in the world.

Vergara and Klum met at “America’s Got Talent,” with both being judges of the series. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vergara opened up about her friendship with Klum, calling her her “German sister.”

”You might think that a Latin girl and a German girl would have nothing in common, and it’s amazing. We have such a great time, we like the same things, we kind of have the same energy. I really have felt like [I’ve been] falling in love with her in these three seasons,” she said.

