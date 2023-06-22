Vergara also said she is planning on expanding her beauty line. “I want to do a lot of things with sun protection because I’m 51, and my face doesn’t match my chest,” she joked. “Why is that? Because I did go crazy taking care of my face, but nobody had the courtesy to tell me to pull it down all the way to the neck.”

According to Vergara, her plan for toty is to launch more items and encourage people to protect themselves from the sun. “The message is that if you start early with the sun protection, you’re going to be fine. You’re going to be better than fine when you’re in your 40s or 50s,” she assures. “I really want to launch body makeup that you can put every day in your chest, and it doesn’t go in your clothes. I want to do something for the lips. The dream is big. We had to start little by little.”