Get ready to welcome a brand-new player in the beauty industry! With a solid scientific approach, toty is the brainchild of none other than the visionary entrepreneur and actress Sofía Vergara. If you’re looking for a complete suncare solution that protects your skin from photoaging while preserving your natural beauty, look no further than toty.
In partnership with Cantabria Labs, a leading manufacturer of dermatological products in Spain, toty brings cutting-edge scientific innovation to the table along with a comprehensive suncare range that promises protection, correction, and perfection.
