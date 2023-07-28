Pet of the week: Meet Jubilee, the blind dog who ‘sees with her heart’

Jubilee has become one of the most fan-favorite dogs on the internet. Her heartwarming story has captivated many online users, who love seeing how happy she is, living with her family in Colorado, and her siblings, Ollie and Sushi.

The adorable pup was first introduced to her family in 2018, who learned she had eye problems and was diagnosed with uveodermatologic syndrome, which caused her to go gradually blind despite medication. Jubilee’s fur also became discolored, and her owners did not give up and supported her throughout her condition.

Jubilee is not in pain anymore, however, her fur will continue to change color. She is described as a very sociable pup, as she “loves working with kids” and quickly became friends with a cat named Sushi, who is now said to be her best friend.

Her owners detailed some of the ways Jubilee can see, revealing that she uses touch cues, and uses “a special organ (VNO) to detect hormones and temperature,” through smell. “Her paws and whiskers give her feedback,” her owners shared on Instagram, explaining that she “has a mental map of places she frequents.”

Jubilee lives a full life with her owners, and her daily adventures continue to be documented on social media. Her owner revealed that she loves to garden and even uses her nose to discover the vegetables that are ready, apart from smelling the flowers. “Her nose is so powerful she finds the ones that are ripe!” she wrote.

One of Jubilee’s favorite places to visit is the big box garden store, “she loves smelling all the flowers and getting attention. Bringing a blind dog to places with lots of noise and people also helps with her socialization but we often have a few meaningful conversations with those she meets.”

