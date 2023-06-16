Pet of the week: This service dog met her favorite character at Disneyland

It’s not every day that we get to meet our heroes. This adorable golden retriever named Gloria had the best time of her life meeting her favorite Disney character during an emotional day at Disneyland.

The heartwarming moment was shared online, showing the service dog patiently waiting in line to meet Tigger from ‘Winnie the Pooh,’ while wearing the cutest outfit. Gloria was dressed as Snow White and was overwhelmed with excitement when she saw Tigger approaching.

The pair shared a sweet moment when the character hugged Gloria before she rolled over and asked for a belly rub. She can also be seen licking Tigger’s face. “It was an incredible moment,” the person behind the camera wrote, revealing that the pup was accompanied by her owner.

“A little girls service dog got to meet Tigger at Disneyland,” the caption reads. “The cast member probably went back stage and was like “YOU WOULD NOT BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENED!”” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “If there was a way to be a cast member just for dog meet and greets that would be my dream job.”

This is not the first time a service dog has the opportunity to meet a Disney character. “Tater met Pluto for the first time and was very excited,” An online user shared on TikTok, detailing that her golden retriever “got down on his level and started exhibiting playful dog behavior,” during his time with his owner Sophie at Epcot, in Orlando, Florida.

