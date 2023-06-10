Pet of the week: The emotional story of Harlso the Balancing Hound

There is no doubt that Harlso has been a social media sensation ever since his owners started showing his incredible balancing skills. The adorable hound dog has stolen the hearts of many, as his fanbase grows even larger. Paul and Jennifer are known for taking good care of their furry friend and have been open with his fans about his health struggles.

©Harlso the Balancing Hound/Instagram





Harslo lives in Northern Ireland and has gained popularity over the years for being able to balance almost anything over his head, from donuts and plush toys to even a house of cards. He was named one of the most amazing dogs by National Geographic and even appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

©Harlso the Balancing Hound/Instagram





The 9-year-old pup was diagnosed with a spinal disorder known as IVDD in 2022 and his recovery has been documented by his owners following a “really complicated surgery.” Harslo’s life changed after his condition was discovered, but with the love and support of his owners, he is back to being an independent doggo on wheels and has continued to show his balancing tricks.

©Harlso the Balancing Hound/Instagram





Harlso’s recent recovery update revealed that he has been doing laser therapy and acupuncture to get better. “I’m back on my stabilisers,” his owners wrote on Instagram. “Following my rehab appointment last week we agreed it was time to get rollin’! I’m enjoying the freedom they bring.”

©Harlso the Balancing Hound/Instagram





“It’s a little different than being sling walked in that I can go where I want and sniff what I want for as long as I want! But the principles the same and hopefully my weak leg continues to get stronger… though admittedly progress has slowed down over the past few weeks, so maybe this is as strong as it’ll get! I’m still happy, if not happier.”

Related Video: Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham's friendship: 'We are inseparable' Loading the player...