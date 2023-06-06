Salma Hayek made a new feathery friend while wearing a cute tie-dye ensemble

Fom looking glamorous on the red carpet, to spending quality time with her family and her adorable pets at home, Salma Hayek is always showing her authentic self to her fans and followers on social media.

This time the Mexican star decided to share a special message in honor of World Environment Day, sharing a glimpse of her unique life with her beloved alpacas, dogs, and multiple pets. Salma also posed next to what seemed to be a new friend.

The actress was all smiles wearing a cute and comfortable tie-dye ensemble, while having a special encounter with a black and white duck. The pair can be seen looking at each other, with Salma touching his chest and seemingly sharing some sweet words.

“This World Environment Day makes me think extra about the future generations and all the wonderful creatures that depend on our choices and it makes me want to try harder,” the Hollywood star wrote.

Fans of Salma know all about her love for animals, as she is surrounded by rabbits, parrots, horses, cats, owls, alpacas, dogs, among others. She previously shared a special tribute to all of her pets in a sweet video, including photos from over the years, posing with them. “Feliz dia nacional de las mascotas,” she wrote back in April, including the song ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ by Randy Newman.

One of her most unusual pets is an owl she rescued named Kering. “I gave it to my husband as a Valentine’s present...And he was like, ‘Well, thank you, but I know this is your own present for yourself,’” she revealed to People back in 2021.