Salma Hayek wears a stunning black gown at Women in Motion awards

Salma Hayek has had some incredible fashion moments at Cannes Film Festival. The actress attended the Women in Motion Awards accompanied by her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and made for a stunning sight in a black gown.

Hayek and Pinault

Hayek and Pinault wore matching black, with Hayek wearing a glittering gown that she matched with striking makeup. She wore her hair in a half bun and paired her look with a matching clutch purse and jewelry. Pinault wore a simple and elegant black suit.

A closer look at Hayek

The Women in Motion awards were attended by all manner of celebrities, including Michelle Yeoh, who won an Oscar this year, and Brie Larson, who’s a part of the judging panel at Cannes. The awards were founded by the Kering Group, the multinational corporation owned by Pinault. The program is described as an event that highlights “inequalities in the field of culture and the arts and to change perceptions.” Cannes is one of its partners, and hopes to shine a light on women’s contributions to filmmaking.

Hayek made her 2023 Cannes appearance this past Saturday, attending the premiere of “Killers of the Flower Moon.” She wore a stunning purple gown for the occasion.

