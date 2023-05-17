Salma Hayek shares wise advice about how to fight against bullying and prioritize self-care

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Salma Hayek is using her platform to share with her over 24 million social media followers wise advice about fighting against bullying and prioritizing self-care.

The Mexican actress posted on Instagram a throwback video of herself talking about how negative words hold no power over us unless we allow them to affect our emotions.

“Your mental well-being deserves to be cherished. This Mental Health Awareness Month, let’s unite against bullying and empower each other to embrace self-care, love, and healing,” she wrote alongside the video. She also included the hashtags #MentalHealthAwareness, #MindMatters, and #SelfCareJourney.

“If I start insulting you in another language, you feel nothing,” the 56-year-old star says. “They don’t mean anything to you because it’s you who puts the meaning to it. Me, I know what it means, but it doesn’t matter how hard I screamed into you. You might start laughing.”

“Take their words, take away the value of the words, and drop them to the floor. If you take that away, they fall to the ground,” she continued. “They never get to touch you. They are nothing.”

Fans of the Frida actress agreed by writing: “That’s what I have been saying since I was very young. The words or insults mean nothing if one does not give them power or meaning,” one person commented.

“I agree that you put meaning to the words, and you don’t have to take on the person’s insults. However, it doesn’t matter what language your speaking; it’s obvious when someone is trying to hurt you,” another follower added.